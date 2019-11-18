The Gate City is preparing to host a world class event next year.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with one of the volunteers helping to get a new mountain bike trail system built for the biggest mountain bike race that’s ever been held in Pocatello.
Take hundreds of middle and high school mountain bikers, thousands of spectators and miles of trail and you have the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League mountain bike racing event coming to the Gate City for the first time ever.
We’ve never had a mountain bike race this big and let alone see something that is a world class event with high school and junior high kids that will participate in something that they really have a passion for,” says Barrie Hunt, Volunteer.
Barrie Hunt is a volunteer for the race. He says the event will bring up to 5,000 people and up to 800 middle and high school mountain bike riders to the area.
‘It will bring in a lot of people and a lot of revenue in to this and we’ll be using the Portneuf Wellness Center and the Bannock County Fairgrounds to be able to host all these people,” says Hunt.
Volunteers are working on a five mile trail system that will start on the east bench of Pocatello, preparing for the world class mountain biking race that will happen in September.
“So we have to have a five mile loop that has no more than 700 gain on to it and we have to have certain stipulations in the trail system that meets their standards of the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League,” says Hunt.
Riley Buchanan trains almost every day for mountain bike races like this one. He says he will definitely be riding in this event because he won’t have to go as far as the other races to participate.
“It’s pretty exciting because all of them were like minimum two hours away from here, so we always made our parents drive, which feels good to have one close by now,” says Riley Buchanan, Mountain Bike Rider, Pocatello.
“It will be a race that you will be absolutely amazed of how functional the league is starting to make for high school and junior high kids, to make it something that is new to Idaho. This has only been going on for five years and it’s real exciting to come to Pocatello,” says Hunt.
The entire trail system is being built by volunteers and they hope to have it completed by next spring.
The race will take place next September and if you would like to volunteer to help with the new trail system you can go to www.pocatellotrails.com where it will be posted when you can go up and work on the trail system.
