A recent WalletHub study analyzed the states with the highest quality of life and the Gem State finished in the top 10.
The study took into account the Covid-19 pandemic and the depression rate as its impacting mental health across the United States.
Idaho finished 9th as one of the happiest states in America, as it had a high volunteer rate among its residents, one of the lower separation and divorce rates, lower amounts of work hours, and one of the lowest long-term unemployment rates.
Utah actually finished second on the list as one of the happiest states, as it had the lowest work hours for its residents, as well as the lowest divorce rate and highest volunteer rate.
Finishing at the bottom of the list was West Virginia.
For more information: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.