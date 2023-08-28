'Champ's Heart' is a non-profit organization in Idaho Falls that provides horse encounters for children with disabilities, their families, and veterans.
Larry Cudmore was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer in December 2016. The diagnosis didn't change just his and his family's lives; in time, it would change the lives of many others.
"They told me, if you don't get it, treated right away. Statistically, you have about 18 months to live. That was five years ago," said Larry.
He spoke of being in Salt Lake City for treatment and witnessing many children as afflicted as he was.
"I met a young girl by the name of Emily from Ashton, who had bad cancer as well. Long story short, is I got to live, and she died, and so all of our volunteers, her now are called Emily's Angels. And the house is called Emily's House. We're going to keep her memory alive."
In his conversations with Emily, Larry promised to introduce her to his horse, Champ, and even gave her a picture of him. Emily never got to meet Larry's horse, but not long after she passed away, 'Chance Heart' got its start. According to Larry, the organization has grown fairly quickly.
"We started out with three children in 2018. The next time, it was 17. Now we have 340 children participating with all different kinds of special needs, from all the different spectrums of autism to cerebral palsy. To amputations to cancer to depression, anxiety, you know, you name it."
On Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Champ's Heart provides horse encounters for children and their families. On Fridays, they provide encounters for veterans and their families. Everything Chimp's Heart offers is free, and it is almost entirely volunteer-run.
Richard Magnuson, also known as Maggie, has been volunteering with the group 4 to 5 days a week since 2019. When asked what his favorite thing about volunteering was, he had this to say:
"Seeing the smiles on the kid's face and all the kids progress from being non-social to being very socialized The growth of the children from riding the horse is what I like to see."
'Champ's Heart' relies on donations to operate. It runs year-round and is always looking for volunteers. It will be holding a fundraiser at the Mountain America Center on October 21. If you want to visit 'Champ's Heart', registration can be done online at their website.
