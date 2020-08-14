"There were people in the community who thought 'wow nobody wants to learn about potatoes no one will even come," says Executive Director of the Idaho Potato Museum Trish Dahmen.
The once prominent train station - turned museum - has been around since the early 19-hundreds.
And still brings in visitors today - just like it did when it first opened its doors.
"It was a true grassroots effort, and when they did open up over 2,000 people showed up within one week."
The Blackfoot museum is like no other venue. As you walk through there is a different aspect of the root vegetable that you probably didn't know before.
If end up buying a souvenir from their gift shop you get your very own potato bag to take home.
"When it comes time to put their gift in the gift bag, which is an actual potato bag, they flip out. You're kidding me, can I have two? Oh i love this! And that is almost the highlight of their trip."
The Museum's cafe offers some wonderful treats as well with everything having an aspect associated with spuds. From biscuits to ice cream, they have themselves a variety for people to pick from.
It's not just the locals that know about the museum either. People as far as Australia and Vienna have heard of the potato capital.
"Vienna, this would be in Australia that people would hear about us so just to know that it has a world wide reputation is a lot of fun."
Whether you're a local or from out of state, you'll find something here that fits your interest.
"I've never been here and this is great, I think there's a little something for everyone even if you are a local."
