The legality of voting twice

"It is illegal and it's a felony."
Julie Hancock, Administrator for the Bannock County Elections Office, explains that voting twice is illegal.
She continues with, "Because it is a felony and if somebody were to attempt to vote twice. We would get our prosecuting attorney involved and pass it all off to that team and see where they want to take it."
Under the Idaho statues of crimes and punishments code 18-2306, it states 'that voting more than once in any election, knowingly hands in two or more tickets, or attempts to add more than one ballot to a ballot box, is guilty of a felony.'
While attempting to vote a second time is a misdemeanor.
Early voting totals have already been accounted for according to Hancock.
She tells us how they keep track of this at polling locations.
"In those poll books it denotes who has voted already early. We voted 21,000 people early in 5 weeks and it clearly says in the signature line in the pollbook, voted."
Which means you can ask if your vote has been counted. This can be done by asking if your vote has been denoted in the pollbook.
But what if a voter wanted to change their vote?
Hancock answers, "In Idaho specifically, you are casting a secret ballot. So, once that ballot is in the can and that can is sealed and locked. There is no way we know whose ballots whose, because it's a secret ballot. So, there is no changing of any ballots."
Hancock wanted to reiterate that asking if your early vote is counted is not against the law, but if you attempt to vote a second time for verification is illegal.
To read the full Idaho Statue you can click in the PDF, or click here for the Idaho legislature website.
