The need for blood increases during the summer and the American Red Cross needs your help.
Throughout the year people need blood for various reasons, from people who come into the emergency room, to cancer patients, and to those undergoing surgery.
With the Deadliest Days of Driving underway, more people are out in the community, and more accidents happen to people which requires more blood than usual.
Traci Lund, Account Manager, American Red Cross Pocatello said, "People are out, they're more active, there's more accidents and we need to have that blood so that when somebody shows up to the hospital and they're injured we have the blood to save them."
You can visit www.redcrossblood.org, input your zip code, and it will put up all the drives closest to you.
A free t-shirt will be given to donors through the end of May and in July donors will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
