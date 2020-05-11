"So my biggest, I guess worry or fear, when I shut my doors down were of course my families and my children."
Kari Giesbrecht, Owner of Kari's Korner in Pocatello, remembers what ran through her head a few weeks ago, when she had to close her doors temporarily.
Kari's Korner has re-opened under Governor Little's Idaho Rebounds stage one but things still aren't back to normal.
Kari told us that, "we opened up on Monday and we have a whole lot of new procedures that we have to follow."
The procedures include a staff member walking the child in, washing hands as soon as they get in, and taking their temperatures often.
But Kari's Korner isn't the only one with new procedures.
Leah Hollow, Owner of Whoville Daycare, explains how they have changed their procedures too.
"We are stricter on our sickness policy. We do not allow them to come if they've had any kind of sickness, if they have a runny nose we even try to avoid them."
The staff at Whoville Daycare also ensure to sanitize everything from the check in station to the playground outside.
With both businesses finding it nearly impossible to keep the necessary cleaning supplies for these new procedures.
The trouble didn't end there, as both Kari's Korner and Whoville, had to wait on the second wave of funds to get help through the paycheck protection program.
Leah mentioned what her experience was like.
"So at first they were like, the bank said 'we can't do it there's no more money' ,and then when they released more money it was maybe four days and it was in my account."
Kari also shared what she had gone through stating, "they were like we got all your stuff but now we're on hold basically as soon as they pass more money you should be one of the first ones. So that was a huge stress."
And as things slowly go back to what our new normal will be both Kari and Leah are excited to see their kids again.
To find out what your daycare center is doing to ensure the safety of your child, contact them and ask for their plans.
