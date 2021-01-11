The community will be able to kick off the new year with free skiing.
Starting on Tuesday January 12th, Barrie’s Ski & Sports and Idaho Central Credit Union will host free ski night at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
The lift will open at 4:30 p.m. and the last chair and lodge closes at 8:30 p.m.
The event includes free ski lessons, rentals and fries.
The dates for the free ski night are January 12th and 19th and February 9th and 16th.
“There’s people that aren’t able to go skiing unless we do this and it’s a great way to start to learn how to ski,” says Barrie Hunt, Barrie’s Ski & Sports.
The event is private and the hill will be closed for ticket sales and season pass holders.
Masks are required.
For more information you can go to Barrie’s Ski & Sports Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.