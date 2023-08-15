The Palace Theatre in Chubbuck held their 2024 season announcement party over the weekend.
The event was a full house with entertainment, food and drinks.
The 2024 lineup begins with their Spring show which will be 'Anything Goes.' The Summer show will be 'The Little Mermaid.' The Fall show will be Jekyll and Hyde,' and the Winter show will be 'Christmas Story.'
Jenna Davies, the owner of the Palace Theatre, says the event was to thank the community, season ticket holders, and sponsors by giving them a first peak at the next season.
"We always pick a really great lineup. We're really excited for this one. We are bringing two brand new shows to this theatre, that this theatre has never seen and then we are bringing back two shows that haven't been done in over a decade and so we really think that we have lined up a fantastic show that has entertainment for every age and every type of patron," says Jenna Davies, Palace Theatre.
'Sister Act' is the next act at the Palace Theatre, running from September 7th to October 7th.
To get tickets you can go to palacetheatrearts.com or stop by their box office or call 208-238-8001.
