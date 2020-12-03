The Portneuf Medical Center's COVID-19 testing site now calls Chubbuck home. The hospital's chief operating officer tells KPVI why the testing site was moved, and what the community can expect.
"The weather is getting colder and colder and the staff are having to go out several times a day, sometimes as many as 100 times a day to do COVID testing," says Nate Carter. "ICCU very graciously agreed to let us use one of their modular buildings."
The modular building is Trailer 2 right across the street from Idaho Central Credit Union's headquarters on 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck. The new testing site opened Monday and not only is the spot better for the staff, but the community as well. "It's in a very centralized location to Chubbuck and Pocatello," Carter adds.
This means the hospital can serve more people each day, and it's easier for the public to find than the old location was at the hospital. There are signs with large arrows surrounding ICCU's campus that point drivers in the right direction.
Once at Trailer 2, patients go inside "and fill out some paperwork" according to Carter. "It really takes about three to five minutes to fill the paperwork out and then the staff will collect a sample from you whether it's a saliva sample or a swab in your nose."
Those who are tested will get their results a few days later. Portneuf staff will teach patients where to get their results after they've been tested.
The hospital chose the new location for increased productivity now and the location may prove to be even more useful in the coming months. "We've been hearing that a vaccine is on the forefront in the near future and having this location -- a bigger more accessible location -- allows us to expand our testing capability, and also provide vaccinations if and when those are approved," Carter explains.
For those who plan on getting tested at the new site at ICCU, Carter says the whole process usually takes between 10 and 20 minutes. For more information visit Portneuf.org.
