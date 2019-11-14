The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Event is being held this Saturday, November 16.
The event is a fundraising event that marks the beginning of the kettle season.
It will be held at Westside Players in Pocatello from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm where our very own Matt Davenport will MC the event and there will be a silent auction, food catered by the Sand Trap, along with Mike sanders who will be there providing entertainment.
You can sign up to be a bell ringer at the event, which plays a critical fundraising role for the Salvation Army during the holidays.
Lieutenant Tami Moore, Officer in Charge at Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost said, "Everything that goes into the kettles, it sets the pace for what we can do for the rest of the year. So basically depending on how much we make at this time, we decide on what programs we keep, what programs we can make better, and what programs we might have to dismiss.
Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at the door or at the Salvation Army Outpost in Pocatello located at 400 N. 4th Avenue.
