If you're struggling to buy presents for your children this holiday season, The Salvation Army is here to help.
The Secret Santa Program has begun where parents can go into The Salvation Army Outpost and apply for Christmas assistance.
The Salvation Army takes the applications and makes angel trees tags with the toys needed for the families and community members can pick up these tags and buy toys for the kids and return them to the Outpost or wherever they got the tag.
You pick up tags at ICCU branches, Gold's Gym, and JCPenny in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Lieutenant Tami Moore, Office in Charge at Pocatello Outpost said, "You see kids that go to school and they see all the Christmas presents and all the new neat things that the other kids have gotten and it's just sad if because their family can't afford to buy all these things that they don't get anything, so we just want to make sure it's a merry Christmas for all the kids."
You can go into The Salvation Army’s Outpost in Pocatello located at 400 N 4th Avenue on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays from 9 am to 12 pm and speak to Alonzo through November 29th to apply.
