The Similarities and Differences Between COVID-19 and the Flu

Friday morning the Southeast Idaho Public Health department released information on what the similarities and differences are for COVID-19 and the flu.
The similarities between COVID-19 and the flu are that they spread from person to person through droplets in the air.
Both viruses may cause fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue.
The flu and COVID-19 cannot be treated with antibiotics.
They are treated by addressing the symptoms such as reducing a fever.
And the differences between the two are that one major symptom of COVID-19 includes shortness of breath.
A vaccine for the flu is available and effective especially for seasonal flu.
While there is no vaccine for COVID-19 at this time.
Also that the mortality rate for COVID-19 appears to be higher than the flu.
And much higher than the seasonal flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.