Whether you want fresh homemade cookies that are baked each morning, a custom soda, or even a scoop of ice cream -- the new Sodamix shop in Pocatello offers it all.
Owners of The Sodamix, Tiffany and Chance Carter opened their store just over three weeks ago and they say their store sets them apart from others around town.
“So you have a drink shop and you have a crumble cookie, right? What I wanted to do was combine those two concepts. So take the yummy drinks that we can make from scratch and then take the gourmet cookies that you can hear being mixed up fresh from scratch right now,” said co-owner Chance Carter.
The Sodamix is also a drive through, carry out, and delivery company. and you can order a custom box of cookies if you can’t just pick one.
The Carter's are excited for their new adventure as business owners.
“We just really love Pocatello and we wanted to bring something new and exciting here. We love cookies, we love drinks, ice cream, and those are the things we have to offer here,” said co-owner Tiffany Carter.
The couple also says that their customers’ experience at The Sodamix is important to them as well.
“We want to be the best part of somebody’s day. if they’re having a rough morning, or a hard day, whatever it may be, they can come to the Sodamix and we want to be the best part of that, we want to pick them up and send them on their way with a smile on their face,” said chance.
The Sodamix is located at 4185 Pole Line Road and they are open Monday through Saturday.
