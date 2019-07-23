The 9th Annual Constitution Camp is taking place this week at Meridell Park in Pocatello.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 14 and teaches them about the Constitution and how our nation was founded, which includes topics such as the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, 13 Colonies, Founding Fathers, and different branches of government.
There are six different stations set up of different cities where they can learn about these topics and participate in various activities.
At the end of the camp, children do a musical presentation for their parents and sing catchy tunes to display what they've learned.
SueAnn Hodge, Director of the Constitution Camp said, "The children learn so much about why our country's great, why we need to hold on to our freedom, why our Founding Fathers were amazing men in their own right each and every one of them, and how we should respect our flag."
SueAnn is already looking forward to putting on the camp again next year.
