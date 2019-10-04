The following is a press release provided by Teton County
As the Town of Jackson and Teton County Planning Division enters the next phase of their Comprehensive Plan review, they invite you, as a community member, to participate in a fun and interactive open house on October 8, 2019 at the Center for the Arts. Drop by any time between 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM for thoughtful discussion with county planning staff and fellow community members, multimedia presentations, engaging activities, and light refreshments. A short presentation will take place at 12:30 PM and will be repeated on the half-hour throughout the day. Children’s activities will be provided.
they have limited opportunities to stop and reflect before moving forward. This is their chance. It has been over seven years since they adopted their Comprehensive Plan; it is now time to see if they are on track to meet the community vision and adjust where needed. This open house follows up on an audit of the entire Comprehensive Plan, in-person interviews, and a survey that over 500 community members completed. If you took the survey, this is your chance to follow up with suggested actions for improvement. If you didn’t take the survey, there is still time to make your voice heard come see what the community has said so far and suggest ideas to keep them on track.
The joint Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan is meant to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their community and preserve their community character for future generations. With its adoption in 2012, their community decided to work together toward the following vision: “Preserve and protect the area’s ecosystem in order to ensure a healthy environment, community and economy for current and future generations.” The Jackson/Teton Comprehensive Plan is designed to be a living plan, able to proactively adapt to changing conditions and community needs. The success of their policy implementation is analyzed through the Growth Management Program to ensure that they are achieving their vision. Triggers were built into the plan to tell them when the Growth Management Program needs to be reviewed with the opportunity to make any corrective action necessary in a Comprehensive Plan update. One such trigger is a 5% growth in the number of residential units in the Town and County beyond the approximately 10,000 dwelling units existing at the time of the Plan’s adoption in 2012. That 5% growth trigger has been reached without meeting the goal of housing 65% of their workforce locally so the town and county are currently following through with a Growth Management Program review and Comprehensive Plan update. A key component of this Comprehensive Plan review and update process is public outreach and engaging with the community to gather meaningful feedback and ideas.
If you cannot attend, visit www.jacksontetonplan.com to participate online after the meeting.
the community-wide event will be at the Center for the Arts on October 8, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 7:00PM.
For more information on the Comprehensive Plan and this important project, please visit the joint Town of Jackson and Teton County Long-Range Planning website at jacksontetonplan.com, or contact Long-Range Planner Kristi Malone at kmalone@tetoncountywy.gov.
