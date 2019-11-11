According to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, by 2017 5.2 million veterans over the age of 25 had completed a post-secondary degree or credential.
But student veterans often face unique issues.
The PNPI says in 2016, the average age for a veteran starting post-secondary education was 25, and starting college with students straight out of high school can feel like a step back.
Also, many student veterans have spouses and children.
Plus, PNPI numbers say between 7% and 8% of student service members and veterans reported a past suicide attempt, and up to 35% reported suicidal thoughts.
The Idaho State University Veteran Student Services Center helps with these unique challenges.
Todd Johnson, the Director of the Veteran Student Services Center, told KPVI the story of how they helped a Marine Corps combat veteran pass one of his classes.
"He said 'Todd I can't do this one class,'” says Johnson.
“And we analyzed it and what we found out was it was the setting in the room and the subject matter, it just gave him too much anxiety to be in that larger room. And we went to the faculty member, and we worked out that he could observe from the camera loft."
According to Johnson, on average, the majority of student veterans at ISU have a higher GPA and a higher graduation rate than the general student population.
Johnson says Veteran Student Services also encourages veteran students to use their military experience to be leaders throughout campus.
