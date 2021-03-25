A new two-hour Dateline NBC special on the Lori Vallow/Chad Daybell case will air Friday night.
Host Keith Morrison tells KPVI this special will be different from anything they've done on the case previously.
“It’s a story that the further you dig, the more you find," Morrison said.
The special reveals new details on the mysterious deaths of Chad’s former wife Tammy Daybell and one of Lori’s former husbands - Joe Ryan. In an exclusive interview, Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam opens up about finding out from Chad that Tammy had died in her sleep.
Gwilliam explains to NBC News’ Keith Morrison that Chad told her Tammy had “been sick and had a coughing fit and passed away,” adding that Chad “sounded upset and devastated. I mean, I was crying and he was crying. It was a really hard moment.”
“There’s kind of a trail of debris along the way behind these two people," Morrison tells KPVI. "They have gone through through the last few yeas of their lives.
"What happened in that trail? Who were those people? Where do they come from and what could they tell us?” Morrison added.
In the special, Morrison also speaks with mental health experts who say the deaths of the children could have been avoided if a court had listened to them more than a decade ago.
According to Morrison, the new interviews help paint a picture of who Lori was before she made national headlines.
“The events that happen along the way are very telling," Morrison said. "They help you understand where things are now and why.
“She got involved in custody battles and things that really tell you an awful lot about her and why we’d end up in a situation where what happened, happened,” he added.
This will be the fourth broadcast special the Dateline team as done on the case, as well as a six-episode podcast series called "Mommy Doomsday." But Morrison said Friday night's special will be brand new stuff.
The two-hour special airs Friday night at 8 p.m. on KPVI.
Lori Vallow is the mother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The two children were reported missing from Rexburg in 2019 and their remains were found in 2020. They were found on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow's husband.
The couple is currently facing charges related to the deaths of the children, though neither has been charged with murder.
Currently, a combined jury trial for the couple is set for July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.