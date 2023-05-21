Saturday was a beautiful day to take the kids outside and get the wiggles out.
To observe May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the District 6 Behavioral Health Board held the third annual “Wellness Wiggle” at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The two-hour event provided the opportunity for kids to get outside and move. Activities included nine-square, a walk around the complex, field hockey, bubble chasing, hula-hooping, and more.
With mental health issue developing in kids at younger and younger ages, organizers say it’s important for parents and kids to get out and share activities.
Victoria Byrd/Event Organizer, “When our bodies are moving and they're healthy, then our brains are moving and they're healthy. And it's important to come out for things like this so that they can start to have those really positive memories about what physical activity with their siblings and with their parents feels like, so that as they grow and they get older than they have, those healthy memories.”
For more information on behavioral health resources, call 2-1-1 or you can go to the community health page of Southeast Idaho Public Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.