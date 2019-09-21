Thousands Celebrate Spud Day

The annual Spud Day attracted thousands of people to Shelley on Saturday.
Hosted by the Shelley Kiwanis, locals and visitors flock to the community for activities that include a 5-K Spud Run, the Spud Day Parade, free baked potatoes, potato picking contests and Spud Tag.
Locals that attend the annual event say it’s a great way to celebrate and kick off Spud Harvest.
“Community, free potatoes, I mean friends that you don’t see for years will show up at Spud Day and it’s just fun. It’s to just get out and get out of the house and see everybody It’s amazing,” says Jessie Siems, Shelley.
“Family and friends gathering at the park,” says Brett Nelson, Shelley.
10 to 15,000 people attend Spud Day every year.
