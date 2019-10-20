Thousands Flock to the MEC for Craft Show

Thousands flocked to the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello over the weekend to do a little holiday shopping at the ‘Goodbye-Hello’ Craft Show.
Creators of the craft show say they’ve been holding the event for over six years.
The event draws in about two thousand attendees.
135 vendors participated with everything from homemade food items to homemade crafts.
Organizers of the event say they try to focus o local vendors.
“A majority of our vendors are here from the community. We wanted it to be local people, local businesses to really just put all the money back into the community, so it’s really fun because a lot of these people have been with us from the very beginning, so we know their stories and we know what they’re saving for, or that it’s their source of income and it’s just really fun to support them and know that they’re here in our community,” says Jamie Helmandollar, Co-creator of ‘Goodbye-Hello’ Craft Show Event.
Their next event will be held on December 14th at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
