Butter and cheese may not be the same compared to lobster or thanksgiving turkey, but to the Blackfoot Food Pantry, sees this as a huge donation.
"It is product that we don't generally get donated or have access it is really expensive," says Ronda Cheatham, Blackfoot Food Pantry Director.
According to Cheatham, people within the county rely on their services heavily.
"We help approximately 500 families in Bingham county which translates into about 13 to 1,500 people who get food to eat in their homes," said Ronda.
But according to a Feeding America report, an additional three thousand people are deal with food insecurity within Bingham.
Someone who wished to remain anonymous said they never thought they would need to seek assistance like this.
"Never thought that we would need to use the pantry. We worked all of our lives, always taking care of ourselves," she said.
Due to a brain tumor this person's husband dealt with, it was a tough situation on the family. And there was a decision to be made: Pay bills or eat.
"They don't want to be here. We've seen more than one person just in tears because they feel so bad about being here," said Cheatham on how people feel when they walk into the pantry for the first time.
"I was pretty embarrassed and I know a lot of people that work at the pantry because it's a small town, you know everyone," said one pantry goer.
Cheatham mentioned a situation where an individual came in asking for help-who was also getting by by living in their car.
"We have had people coming through 'I'm living in my car.' And as cold as it was yesterday we had someone come through who was living in their car," said Cheatham.
Although things like butter and cheese may seem ordinary to others, Cheatham sees this as a much appreciated donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
