Main Street was blocked off on Saturday for the second annual ‘Downtown Days Flea Market & Antique Show’ in Old Town Pocatello.
137 vendors were set up festive style along Main Street next to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
Along with vendors and food booths, a Jazz band played for thousands of people as they walked by looking at everything from crafts to vintage items.
Some people that attended the event say they enjoyed the variety of things they had to look at.
“We like a lot of the older vintage things that they have down here. It’s fun to look at those things and it brings back memories and I like crafts a lot,” says Margarete Facer, Pocatello.
“I get excited when I see this many people coming down and actually buying things and helping the economy by stimulating interest in these vintage many antiques and things,” says Pocatello City Council President, Jim Johnston.
The next event that will be held in Old Town Pocatello is the second annual ‘Neon Street Dance’ on August 3rd.
