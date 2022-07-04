Thousands of people lined the streets of historic downtown pocatello for the annual 4th of July parade Monday morning.
You might have seen some familiar faces, Matt Davenport, Misty Inglet and Joey Dubois who were in the parade.
This is KPVI's view of the parade, riding in a brand-new Chevy Silverado and a 2020 Corvette Stingray, both provided by Cole Chevrolet, a big thanks to them for letting us ride in style.
The parade had dozens of floats, animals, and lots of candy. Prizes were awarded for the most patriotic, most original, best business floats, and of course the grand champion award.
Independence Day celebrations continue in Bannock County with a beach party, car show, live music and food trucks all at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The beer garden opens at 4:00 p.m. Then at 10:00 p.m. is the drone and fireworks show.
Be sure to watch KPVI News at 10 for a live look.
