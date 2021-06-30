What may have been the most hosted event in southeast Idaho this year had a huge turnout Wednesday night.
The Pocatello Idaho Temple hosted its “Connect, Protect, Prepare” youth event.
Thousands gathered at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater in Pocatello.
When teens through the gates, they were given the chance to choose a cookie of their liking.
In addition, admission was free of charge for all to enjoy the social gathering.
Presenters at the event included Nik Day, Mercy River and Hank Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.