Three people have been arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary at an auto supply store in Bonneville County.
Sunday morning, police arrived at Marler’s Auto Supply on N. 15th E. The business owner told police that two males and one female were seen on security cameras inside the business. Police responded and used a K9 to locate the two males, 36-year-old Douglas McBride and 19-year-old Thomas Wright who were carrying various tools and items from the shop.
A further search found 35-year-old Katherine Wilding hiding under a car. After refusing to comply with police commands, a K9 was able to pull her by her clothing from under the car. She was bit on her pinky finger by the dog.
McBride and Wright were charged with Felony Burglary and Misdemeanor Possession of Burglary Tools. Wilding was booked for Felony Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Resisting and Obstructing.
