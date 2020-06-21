Three people are in jail in Blackfoot on various charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
The three people, Shawn Peterson, Shawn Cochran, and Corey Hall are all in the Bingham County Jail. Peterson was booked on attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, kidnapping, grand theft, possession of marijuana, and aggravated assault. Hall is facing second degree kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Cochran is being charged with principal kidnapping, principal to aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
This investigation is ongoing.
