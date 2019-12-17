From Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release:
On December 16th, 2019, at approximately 3:00pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with and detained 34-year-old Robert J. Winterholler and 32-year-old Kimberly J. Winterholler in their vehicle at the KJ’s Travel Center on Iona Road. This contact was part of an ongoing investigation by Detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office/Idaho Falls Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police. During this contact, Deputies found approximately 1.3 lbs of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle and approximately four grams of Marijuana in a purse belonging to Kimberly.
Both Kimberly and Robert Winterholler were taken into custody at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Robert Winterholler was booked into jail for Felony Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Kimberly Winterholler was booked for Misdemeanor Possesion of Marijuana.
Shortly after this traffic stop, Detectives involved in the investigation obtained and served search warrants at the Winterholler residence in Fremont County on 2100 E. and at an RV trailer located at 905 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls. As Deputies arrived at the RV on W. Sunnyside, Deputies located and detained 61-year-old Debra J. Trujillo of Idaho Falls who had been living there. During the search of that RV trailer, detectives discovered approximately 3.5 lbs. of Methamphetamine and over $4,900 in cash.
Trujillo was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Felony Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Detectives with all of the agencies involved are continuing their investigation into persons involved in this case and no further information is available at this time.
