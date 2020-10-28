With the election just days away, candidates for the first district race for Bannock County Commissioner have said they've done all they can.
"I'm running as an independent because I want to represent all the people in bannock county. Democrats, republicans, constitutionalists, libertarians, green party, peace and freedom, everyone," says Independent Runner Robert Ballard.
The other two candidates running are Former Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and Incumbent Republican Ernier Moser.
With the pandemic, Moser said it's been a challenge to get to know his opponents and getting to speak with people in the community.
"We haven't had that opportunity," said Moser. "Also with early voting it's been a challenge to know when to advertise when to get your signs up what to do to let people know what your position is."
Both have mentioned the time they've spent in the Bannock County community working to improve it. And both see room for improvement.
Nielsen who says he's been a member of the board of directors for the Idaho Assoc. of Counties is not a common thing to do, but says it shows his commitment to the area.
"For a sheriff that's pretty unusual those are usually kept for county commissioners and that shows my commitment too that I know what the issues are," says Nielsen.
For Ballard issues facing the county include taxes.
"Taxes. My property taxes went up, my residential and agricultural property went up over 25 percent. My commercial property went down 13 percent. Why is that?"
For Moser the issue is a need for stability at the position.
"Bannock County has had 10 commissioners in the last 4 years and we need stability and we're getting there."
For Nielsen, it's working together more.
"Collaboration as far as local government is I believe the best way to get things done."
And for all three candidates, they can agree that this is their home and they want to see it improve.
"I love it here. I love the clean water the clean air the people," says Ballard.
"We've battled some tough things and we're making the right decisions and we need to move forward and have the opportunity," says Moser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.