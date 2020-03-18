Three flights bound for Salt Lake City were diverted to the Pocatello Regional Airport Wednesday morning.
This after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit just after 7 a.m. on the west side of Salt Lake City, just north of the town of Magna.
Airport manager Alan Evans says the three Delta flights arrived just before 8 a.m. He described the planes' loads as "light."
The flights' origins are unknown at this time.
The passengers are off the plane and in the airport's terminal. Evans says they are awaiting instructions from Delta on how to get the passengers back to Salt Lake City.
