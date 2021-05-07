Three local businesses are giving out free potatoes on Saturday.
6,000 pounds of potatoes are being donated to the community.
It will be drive through style.
You can pick up the potatoes at one of three locations.
Those locations are the Blue Heeler, Rumors and Old School Choppers.
Each car will get a 10-pound bag of potatoes.
“Well we did it last year and we talked that we would like to maybe make it a yearly event and just with the pandemic and you know people are still struggling and this gentleman offered to donate potatoes,” says Kris Miner, Owner, Rumors.
They are giving out 3,000 more potatoes this year than they did last year.
The potato giveaway starts at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 8th and goes until they are all gone.
