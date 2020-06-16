After the resignation of Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown, the Bannock County Republican Central Committee gathered Tuesday night to pick three possible people to replace him.
Precinct chair-persons gathered at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello to vote on those three names. Three names were nominated, and through one round of voting, the order of suggestion was set
Those names are:
First choice - Jeff Hough
Second choice - Kay EK Jenkins
Third choice - Rick Cheatum.
Jeff Hough is currently running for the position in November. He ran unopposed on the Rebuplican ticket.
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey explains what the precinct chairs are looking for in a candidate.
"I look for somebody who has professional experience, somebody who dealt with budgeting, dealt with employees, HR issues, who has been through complex issue process, team working,” explains Tovey, “I look at it as somebody who could run an organization with 450 employees and a $72 million budget."
The committee has 48 hours to send those names to Governor Brad Little. He will have 15 days to select one person to fill out the remainder of Brown's term which is through the end of the year.
If the governor doesn't return a name within those 15 days, it will fall on the Republican Central Committee to select a name.
