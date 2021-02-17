Three New Gates Open at Local Airport

Passengers will be departing out of new gates on Wednesday at a local airport.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport opened three new gates.
It’s the first phase of their terminal expansion project.
Phase two will include upper-level gates and a jet bridge that will take about six months to finish.
“It gives us a much better, much safer place to perform our operations and also part of our project was to expand the TSA screening area. We used to have a very small TSA screening area, but last week we opened up a new TSA checkpoint, so it actually gives us a position to have three screening lanes. A dedicated pre-check lane, so it’s much more efficient and it will go much smoother now that we’ve opened that area,” says Rick Cloutier, Director, Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
Two new round-trip, non-stop destination flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix will begin this summer with American Airlines.
