Thanks to help from the public, police in Bingham County have taken three suspects into custody after shots were fired from a vehicle on Friday.
Police say that around 5:30 p.m., there was a reported shooting near 1100 East and 1250 North in Bingham County.
Deputies found two 9mm shell casings and put an image of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, from a doorbell camera on their Facebook page.
Late Friday night at a traffic stop on Interstate 15, police took Franklin Crazythunder, Iziah Nevarez, and Kelci Llamas into custody.
They were found to be in a vehicle that was stolen out of Bonneville County.
Items found inside the vehicle included a stolen pistol, ammunition, small amounts of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a bank card not belonging to the suspects.
The three were taken to the Bingham County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing.
