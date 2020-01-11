From Pocatello Police Department:
On 01/09/2020, the Pocatello Police Department investigated a Bank Robbery at 855 Yellowstone, the US Bank. The initial investigation revealed that a female and two males were involved. There was an undisclosed amount of money taken from the bank.
On 01/10/2020 at approximately 7am, a citizen recognized the suspect vehicle at the McDonalds in Chubbuck. Chubbuck Police responded and a male and female were detained and interviewed at the Pocatello Police Department. As a result of the great work of the citizen, Aaron Hernandez was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Members of the Pocatello Police Department and surrounding agencies worked tirelessly to piece together this investigation. Officers had information that the female suspect had fled to Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police began to assist immediately.
On 01/11/2020 in the early morning hours, Idaho Falls Police arrested Patrina Morris (37), from Kent WA, on a warrant for robbery. Aaron Hernandez (25), Ontario CA, is also charged with 1 count of robbery. The third suspect, Jonathon Brewer (26), of Pocatello was arrested on 01/09/2020 at 1015pm after a pursuit with Pocatello Police. During the pursuit Brewer threw a sawed off shotgun from his vehicle. Brewer was arrested on numerous charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and will additionally be arrested for the robbery at US Bank. The Pocatello Police Department would like to thank the Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in apprehending these dangerous suspects and helping bring this case to a close.
