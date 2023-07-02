Three people are dead in a drowning accident Sunday in Fremont County.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, six people were in a raft when it went over a diversion dam on the Henrys fork, three people made it to the shore, three people drowned.
The names of those who died are not being released until their families are notified but all six people are from eastern Idaho.
