Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND LAVA BEDS OF THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND CAUSE A FEW POWER OUTAGES. IN ADDITION, BLOWING DUST IS LIKELY ESPECIALLY NEAR RECENTLY CULTIVATED SOILS. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS AT TIMES WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING DUST, AND GUSTY CROSS WINDS. BE PREPARED FOR POSSIBLE ROAD CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&