“But we are outnumbered. And the mayor and his cronies conspired together and are willing to stoop to any level to get what they want and to further their tax and spend agenda. We three have done all we can,” -- Pocatello City Council Member Claudia Ortega at a Friday afternoon news conference.
At a news conference held Friday afternoon, Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Chris Stevens, and Claudia Ortega said that their resignations will be effective September 1.
Citing a lack of civil discourse with Mayor Brian Blad and other members of the council, Bray, Stevens, and Ortega said that information was withheld from them during meetings and that the mayor instructed city employees to not talk to them.
They also named multiple lawsuits that have been filed against the city as reasons for their departure.
“But we know from former CFOs that the mayor has specifically said to withhold certain financial information from the three of us. Therefore, he has actively prevented us from fulfilling our lawful duties, according to the State Constitution of Idaho. And I find that absolutely incredible and obviously completely unacceptable,” said Pocatello City Council Member Chris Stevens.
Both council members Stevens and Ortega have closed on the selling of their homes and will be moving.
All three thanked their supporters and those who have encouraged them.
When asked by KPVI for a response, the City of Pocatello issued the following statement:
“We are aware of the resignations of Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega, and Roger Bray. Due to the simultaneous resignations of three council members, we will be working with the Governor’s Office to reestablish a quorum in order to conduct business.”
