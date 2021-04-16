Motorcycles roared and engines revved in honor of Jacody Cherroquoi Childers.
He died on April 6th due to semi-truck accident in Blackfoot that shocked members of the family.
"I was sitting at my friend's house and I looked on Facebook and I had seen the semi crash," Carma Jensen said with a heavy heart. She's Jacody's grandmother. "I didn't realize it was my family that was there."
The service was a somber one. Dry eyes were hard to come across, but support filled the room.
Family and friends reminisced about their fondest memories with Jacody and the joy he brought to their lives.
"The little boy, he was only here for three years but he touched a lot of hearts," said Carma.
After they finished at Hawker Funeral Home, the send off began.
"I wanted to give him his last rev because he loved motorcycles, mud trucks, monster trucks anything loud," said Carma.
The idea came from friends and family, and they all knew how much Jacody loved the sound of engines throttling.
"It was the best I had seen in a long time," said Jacody's Aunt Sammy.
Members of Jacody's family remember him as a high energy kid too. He never wanted to stop.
Both Jacody's grandmother and aunt made interesting points about what stuck out during the service.
Jensen said Blackfoot is community that has each other's backs when they need it most.
"There's a lot of conflict between a lot of people, but when it comes to something like this we put that aside and we come together as family," said Carma.
Sammy spoke the same words.
"We can still come together in a time of need no matter what we're going through," said Sammy.
Dozens of people showed up to Grover City Cemetery to pay their last respects to someone who touched their lives and was taken too soon.
But they say he will never be forgotten.
"Jacody will always be loved for ever and always. Eternity and beyond," said Sammy.
Carma said Jacody will be buried near other family members at Grove Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.