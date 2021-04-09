The pandemic is no stranger to affecting any way of life. Small businesses are no different, which is why one organization created the Thrive Loan Program.
"The Thrive Loan is just working capital and can be used for a number of things, so what we saw the PPP did a great job of providing that payroll support but there were needs beyond that for working capital," said President of MoFi Dave Glaser.
Glaser said the Thrive Loan is similar to the Payment Protection Program, but different in flexibility.
Businesses who struggle to find loans at banks and credit unions tend to spend a lot of time trying to find a reliable option, says Glaser.
"These are businesses that were going to banks or going to credit unions and trying to get that working capital and they weren't eligible for a loan at that time," Glaser said.
Their services have been used in Idaho by one business owner in Pocatello.
"It was a super easy process with MoFi," said Nathan Chandler, owner of Confections Bakery in Pocatello. "They made everything super simple. I don't really understand how a lot of that loan processing stuff so they made it really simple for somebody like me."
Chandler says he visited with six banks all saying he wouldn't be able to receive a loan, but then he went through MoFi.
"Within like two weeks I was in all the facetimes, all those interviews," said Chandler. "Two months later, we had signed papers the money was sent over."
So what else does the loan do differently?
Thrive loans include two years of interest-only payments, reduced introductory rate of 3 percent, and $2,500 in grant funding to cover closing fees and expenses for businesses.
"We're seeing very clearly that this is a need that was out there and we're seeing businesses apply by the hour," said Glaser.
Chandler says if you're a business owner who happens to be struggling, there are options out there worth looking at.
"They're there for that," said Chandler. "They're not there to support big corporations. Obviously there are aid for those companies too, but a lot of companies are based on trying to help thrive small businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic."
