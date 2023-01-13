An annual basketball event to help local cancer patients is coming up tonight.
The Thunder Ridge High School boys basketball team in Idaho Falls is hosting its 5th annual 'Pink Night.'
A silent auction and half time presentation will honor local cancer patients, including one year old Ivy Banks who is battling brain cancer.
Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and Rockwell Homes will provide free T-shirts for the first 500 people.
Shane Wilker with the Shannon Wilker Foundation, says events like these are important for families facing cancer.
"It's important to have an event like this because it just raises awareness of there's families out there that are dealing with something, even if it's not cancer, there's families dealing with something and coming and supporting that, you are helping someone in your community that could use your help, that could use your assistance and I promise you it's a reward that you will really enjoy," says Shane Wilker, Shannon Wilker Foundation.
Thunder Ridge will be playing Bonneville High School.
