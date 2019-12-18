In September, Idaho Lottery VIP members donated their points to the Bucks for Books program raising $30,000 for 12 school libraries across the state. One Idaho Falls elementary school received $3,000 to help fill its need for books in English and Spanish.
Tiebreaker Elementary School students were ecstatic to learn the library will be getting some new books.
Joyce Smith is the librarian at the school. She says, "I applied for this grant because schools don't get the money they need for books, and books are vital."
That grant was part of the Bucks for Books program, which is new this year.
Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman says, "Back, oh maybe a year ago, the director from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the director from the Idaho Lottery met and we discovered that there was a need."
That need is money for books at all reading levels.
According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, 62 percent of schools in the state have an annual budget of less than $1,000 for new books. And even worse, another 28 percent of schools have a budget under $100.
Workman says, "We developed the Bucks for Books program in order to help facilitate providing a little bit of extra funding for school libraries in need."
For Tiebreaker Elementary School, that resulted in $3,000 to help fill the library.
The school's student demographic has changed dramatically in the last few years and this will help keep up with the changes.
Smith says, "We have kids that don't even speak English. We need books for those kids."
Every kid needs a book and according to the American Library Association for a school library to be effective, it needs 15 to 20 books per student in its collection.
Tiebreaker doesn't have that. So, teachers have taken it into their own hands.
Blake Collins is a 2nd grade teacher at Tiebreaker. He says, "I've reached out on social media the last two years and I've asked for donations from friends and family. This year I was able to acquire enough donations from friends and family to purchase enough books for every student to take 12 books home by the end of the year."
Besides donations, teachers from the school have also gone out of their way to purchase books in Spanish for their students. This new grant will help the library better meet the needs of all its learners.
Smith says, "I'm just so excited for some of the students that can't speak English that they have more to read. So, I'm so excited."
The Idaho Lottery plans on making the Bucks for Book program an annual event.
