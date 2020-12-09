Last December, KPVI told you about a local family that sold goodies to go on the vacation of a lifetime. One year later, KPVI has an update on the family, their trip and a look into their "sweet" candy enterprise.
Stacks and stacks of decorative tins mean one thing in the Carlson home. 'Tis the season for toffee making.
"I started out making it a long time ago," says Cally Carlson. Her husband John adds "At craft fairs." She continues, "Yeah, just one of those things for kids, or to be able to get money for Christmas things. Just raising money for that."
As the years went on, the toffee empire grew. Last year, with a little help from the E.L.F. Project, the family of six sold 1,200 tins of their homemade buttery-nutty treat.
This year, Mrs. Carlson has a warning for her husband. "Don't let this get out of control again," John quotes his wife. "Sometimes it's very hard," he adds.
The toffee tradition started off as a way to make a little extra money and now has a different purpose. "This is going towards fun," Mr. Carlson explains.
Last Christmas, the family planned to use the toffee money to go on a cruise during spring break. However, the pandemic hit, the cruise lines put all trips on hold, and the Carlsons had to adapt. When things started to look a little more safe, they booked a trip to Mexico. A trip they'll never forget.
This year, the family will use the money they raise to go on another trip. They may go to Disney World, they may try to go on another cruise, or they may just head south of the border once again.
The family plans on going on as many trips as they can together while they can.
"It really looked like that tumor had just taken over the brain," says Mr. Carlson. In 2014, his wife was diagnosed with brain cancer. She beat it. However, in 2018 it came back. In June this year, after 15 treatments of radiation, an MRI showed tumor growth or swelling. At the time, the doctors said she may only have weeks left to live.
"I'm glad I'm still here and I'm still able to hang out with my kids and work with them," states Mrs. Carlson.
Doctors put her on a new treatment. Weeks later, another MRI showed the swelling on her brain had gone down and the family felt a sense of relief. So, right now, all hands are on deck to pack tins full of toffee and get ready for their next adventure.
"The big thing is just for them to remember everything, and to be able to form a relationship with all of us," explains Mrs. Carlson.
Last year besides buying toffee, people also donated money to the family. "We've been so blessed," says Mrs. Carlson. "We have just been so blessed with so many people and so many things." The family is also blessed with great health insurance and they don't use the money raised through their toffee treats to cover medical bills. It all goes toward family activities. "That's what it's all about, is creating memories," adds Mr. Carlson.
The Carlsons will sell toffee to anyone who requests it, but they ask the community to look for those who really need help this Christmas if they feel like donating money.
Not only will the family leave you with a sweet treat, but a message as well. "We wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a COVID-free New Year," exclaims Mr. Carlson. His wife - through a laugh - agrees, "Yes!"
The tins are 11 ounces and cost $10. If you want to order a tin, or several, you can call/text John Carlson at 208-317-4503.
