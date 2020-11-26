Tips on checking in on elderly loved ones virtually

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise many of us have not been able to see family, especially our elderly ones.
But here are some tips that you can do from a distance over video chat.
These tips include a check on physical, lifestyle, cognitive, and mental health assessment over video chat.
You can ask your loved one to show you something in the house so that you can observe their strength and speed.
Asking straight forward questions about their lifestyles such as 'Are you having difficulty getting groceries delivered?'.
Having them answer a cognitive question such as naming 3 to 5 objects, asking them to remember them and later recall the objects.
And last but not least, asking how they are doing mental health wise.
Asking them 'Have you been feeling depressed or down lately?', while also looking for any signs of deteriorating mental health.
