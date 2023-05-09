A local greenhouse has been holding classes on growing vegetables, pruning and seed starts.
Plant specialist Robert Pitmen at the Pocatello Greenhouse has been teaching residents how to increase vegetable production.
He says this time of year is when people start working on their vegetable gardens.
Pitman says things you can plant right now are lettuce, spinach, radishes and some other seasonal vegetables.
He says tomatoes and peppers should not be planted yet, due to possible freezing.
The plants need both frost free conditions and warmth to grow, so he recommends the end of May for those crops.
"Well the first thing is choose a variety that will grow in Eastern Idaho well. We only have two months of good tomato weather, July and August. June is a little shaky and September is a little shaky, so long season tomatoes don't do very good here and so the shorter season tomatoes are the ones that you want to focus on here and then keep them watered evenly and don't give them too much fertilizer or that will give you really green luxurious plants but not very many tomatoes," says Robert Pitman, Pocatello Greenhouse.
Pitman says if you plant tomatoes at the end of May, cover them at night.
