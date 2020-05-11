Animal shelters locally and around the country are emptying as people look for companionship amid the coronavirus pandemic. But your new furry friends could become a fire hazard.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, pets or wild animals start 750 home fires a year.
Your pet could start a fire by bumping into cooking equipment, knocking over candles, space heaters or lamps or chewing through electrical cords.
Also, keep your pets away from fireplaces. Experts recommend a "pet free zone" of at least three feet.
And whether you have pets or not, always make sure your smoke alarms are working.
"Ideally we want to see smoke alarms in every bedroom, where people are sleeping, in the hallway outside of those bedrooms and on every floor,” says Kim Stouse, a spokesperson for the Pocatello Fire Department.
“And also...your carbon monoxide alarms...that's the odorless, colorless silent killer as we call it. Those are important to have on every level of your home."
Additionally, as wildfire season gears up, make sure to incorporate your pets in your wildfire evacuation plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.