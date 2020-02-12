Idaho's Real ID, also known as the Star Card, goes into effect this year. Here's what you need to make the transition to the new card easy.
Wendy Worlton works at the Bannock County Driver's License office. With the Star Card being implemented this year, she's clearing up some confusion about what the new card does.
Wendy Worlton says, "To help you get into federal buildings, military bases and airports."
The deadline to get the new Star Card is October 1, 2020.
The Idaho Transportation Department reports that over one-fifth of Idahoans changed their license so far. With the deadline approaching quickly, Worlton says there's no need to panic if you haven't done it yet.
Worlton says, "The big thing is people don't have to have it. If you're not planning on going on a flight, you're not planning on going into federal buildings, don't feel like that deadline has to be it."
If you do fly after October 1, 2020 without a Star Card you will need a valid passport (even on domestic flights).
Not having it by the deadline will not change your driving rights.
Worlton says "People feel like thy have to have it by October or they can't drive, and that's not true."
When you finally decide to go in and get that new Star Card it's important that you have everything you need with you to make your trip as quick and painless as possible.
You can find a checklist of everything you need at the Driver's License Department or online. And of course, workers say if you have any other questions they'll be happy to answer them either over the phone or in person.
One question that's frequently asked is: "What counts as two proofs of residency?"
Basically, most mail with your name and physical address will suffice, but there is one thing to remember.
Worlton says, "If they're coming from the same place, it doesn't work."
Along with proof of residency, Idaho residents should bring in a birth certificate and social security card to prove identity. If you don't have a birth certificate, a valid passport will work.
However, keep in mind that your name must match exactly on all documents. If they don't match (married women who have changed their last name for example), then you must bring in additional documents (like official marriage certificates) that show when the name change took place.
If you don't have the right documents, you will have to make a second trip.
That's not what Worlton wants.
Worlton says, "People - I think - think we enjoy them leaving. It's not true. We'd rather just help you the first time and get it all done too."
To learn more about the Star Card and how to get yours, visit http://itd.idaho.gov/StarCard
