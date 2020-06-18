"We anticipated that as we opened things up more and people had more opportunity to get out and about in the community that we would see our numbers rise," says Maggie Mann. She is the director of Southeast Idaho Public Health, and the rise in numbers she's talking about is the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state since entering Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds.
Mann says, "We know that we'll never prevent all cases of COVID-19, but our goals are really to protect the people who are most vulnerable among us and also not to overwhelm our healthcare system."
To accomplish both of those goals Idaho health districts, Governor Brad Little's Coronavirus Working Group and the CDC recommend everyone continues to flow safe health practices like social distancing, frequent hand washing (for at least 20 seconds with soap and water), limiting the amount of people you see outside of work or home, and wearing cloth face coverings. "Those things, now that we're fully open, are even more important then they were when things were more restricted," says Mann.
When Governor Little announced the state would enter Stage 4 he said if conditions got worse, it would be up to local governments to put in place more restrictions. A state-wide closure is unlikely to happen again.
On the local level, Mann says it's unlikely businesses would be required to close again, but other restrictions could be put back in place. She says, "If we identify that we have a large number of cases coming from let's say large gatherings, then a city or county may choose to limit the ability to hold that type of large gathering."
To keep that from happening, everyone has to play a part in following safe health practices. Mann says, "We all want to keep moving forward. No one wants to be moving backwards, or feel like we're moving backwards."
Mann urges Idahoans to stay home when feeling sick and suggests getting tested for COVID-19 if a person is symptomatic or worried about having it.
For more information or resources on staying healthy during the pandemic visit: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.