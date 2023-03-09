A bill to change the taxes on tobacco products has been proposed
House bill 199 would amend the statute regarding cigarette and tobacco products taxes to include electronic smoking products and devices in the definition to include all forms of tobacco, nicotine and smoking devices.
The bill would equalize traditional tobacco products and new and emerging devices.
Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says he's leaning towards it.
"Especially because I see, I really do see the trend. I see the trend of young people, if you look at the level of nicotine that is in these cartridges, it far exceeds many of the other tobacco products, so we're making the argument on the health risks side, I mean man, there's a pretty good argument that if one thing should be taxed, that they should be too," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
