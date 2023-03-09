Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Localized snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the mountains and up to 2 inches across the central Snake River Plain early Friday morning. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown around. Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside. &&