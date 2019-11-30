Today is Small Business Saturday and for local businesses owners, it's a big deal.
One local couple runs a LuLaRoe business out of the family's home.
Landen Brower says, "Shop Bald and Beautiful. I'm bald, she's beautiful."
The two started selling clothing just over two years ago after Jylene's back surgery.
Landen Brower says, "She was down and out, on Facebook a lot, not able to move. Kind of stuck in bed. She kept seeing this clothing pop up and she says, 'Landen I think we should do this.'"
The rest is history.
The couple is just one of dozens of local businesses that Small Business Saturday celebrates.
Old Town Pocatello Inc. Executive Director Stephanie Palagi says, "It was an effort and a marketing campaign that was started originally by American Express. It's a day where small businesses open their doors and welcome folks to come shop small."
Many Old Town businesses have special deals on this particular Saturday. Though the Browers' home isn't in Old Town, they too will have special deals for the weekend. However, opening their home business to locals is more than business for the family.
Landen Brower says, "Serving the community by getting to know people."
When the community, in turn, serves the Browers by shopping with them, it strengthens their family.
Jylene Brower says, "We have two kids. A seven-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, and Landen gets to spend more time with them and just be here for them. And when I get home a lot of the work is already done, so I get to spend time with my two kids."
By choosing to shop at Bald and Beautiful, or any local business, the entire community benefits.
Palagi says, "Sixty-seven cents of every dollar spent locally stays in our economy."
Keeping the money local is just one way small businesses play an important part in the local economy.
Jylene says, "It's not easy work. It's still hard, but we love it."
American Express says Americans spent nearly $18-billion at local businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2018.
